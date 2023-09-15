The next emoji coming to your phone include head shakes and a phoenix

Emojipedia’s renderings of what some of the new emoji in Emoji 15.1 might look like. | Image: Emojipedia

There are new emoji on the way… eventually. As reported by Emojipedia, the Unicode Consortium has formally approved Emoji 15.1, meaning a batch of new emoji will appear on your devices at some point in the future.

There aren’t quite as many additions to the emoji lineup as there have been in previous releases. The brand new emoji are a head shaking horizontally, a head shaking vertically, a phoenix, a lime, a brown mushroom, and a broken chain, according to Emojipedia. There are also new emoji denoting different family sizes and a few versions of emoji you might be familiar with that will face different directions.

You can see the official accepted emoji on the Unicode Consortium website.

