The next Baldur’s Gate 3 patch will finally let you change your appearance

Image: Larian Studios

The next Baldur’s Gate 3 patch (launching tomorrow) is adding the No. 1 thing players have been asking for: a barbershop. Starting tomorrow, the Magic Mirror will be added with Patch 3, which will give players the ability to change the appearance of their characters.

Finally.

With Patch 3 comes the Magic Mirror, which lives in your camp and allows you to change your Tav’s appearance whenever you’d like! Change appearance, voice, pronouns

‍♀️ Race & body type can’t be changed

Can’t alter Origins — they’re all *very* particular about their hair pic.twitter.com/fZo4LOOCLO — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) September 21, 2023

I really love my Tav. I think she’s hot. And I really appreciate that while she has the appearance of a Tiefling…

