The new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 gives me serious mouse envy

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 mouse. | Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge

I called it the real magic mouse, but I can no longer look at my award-winning Logitech G502 Lightspeed quite the same way — because I’ve just been spoiled by a new mouse that’s roughly half its weight.

Logitech has just announced the G Pro X Superlight 2, the fastest and lightest mouse the company’s ever made, and after spending a very long Labor Day weekend blasting baddies and clicking desktop files, I’m already finding it hard to go back.

Photo by Sean Hollister / The Verge

It’s not quite ambidextrous; you still only get your Mouse 4 and Mouse 5 buttons on the left.

The $159 Superlight 2 weighs just 60 grams (2.1 ounces), down from the original 63-gram mouse and way lighter than my 114 gram G502…

Continue reading…