The Morning After: Sony offers 100 free movies to its PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers

Sony has released its own movie streaming app for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. There’s a decent perk for subscribers of PlayStation Plus Premium: Members get access to a library of up to 100 ad-free Sony Pictures films at no extra cost.

Sony

Sony says the lineup includes Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium and Resident Evil Damnation. The company also plans to add some anime content from Crunchyroll to Sony Pictures Core, and it added that benefits for all PS Plus subscribers are on the way. It should go a little way to rationalizing the recent increased price of the PS Plus Premium plan.

Given Sony’s big push to turn its gaming franchises into movies and TV shows, it makes sense for those franchises to return to the PlayStation. And if Netflix can do games, PlayStation can do movies, okay?

— Mat Smith

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

There’s a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 show or movie on the way

Apple Watch Series 8 price drops to a new low of $225

Three kitchen gadgets to take the guesswork out of sourdough

Unreal Engine will get more expensive, but not for game dev

Lucid’s most affordable Air EV still has a projected 410-mile range

A single model that supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband.

Samsung

Samsung has unveiled the SmartTag 2, its AirTag-like tracking device and successor to the original 2021 SmartTag. Unlike the original, which had both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) variants, the new version combines both features in a single model. It’s now IP67 dust- and water-resistant, but it still only works with Samsung smartphones.

Continue reading.

The streamer also announced a sequel to Slayaway Camp.

Netflix’s game studio is slowly but surely dropping new titles, adding around 40 mobile releases in 2023. One such game is the universally acclaimed Metroidvania/roguelike action gem Dead Cells, just announced as part of the streamer’s Netflix & Thrill promotion for Halloween. Dead Cells: Netflix Edition appears to include the full original game along with all kinds of DLC. A traditional Netflix subscription gives you access to the game on both iOS and Android devices. There’s also a Dead Cells animated series in the works. Interestingly, there’s no home for it yet, but this move certainly hints that it could premiere on Netflix.

Continue reading.

Will the Pixel Watch 2 make it?

Engadget

The wearable world is filled with high-quality options, and a few key players, like the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Fitbit Versa, have muscled their way to the front of the pack with their smart features. Chances are, if you’re reading this guide, you’ve probably already decided it’s time to upgrade whatever gadget’s on your wrist. We walk you through the crucial specs and features you should look for.

Continue reading.

The company will test its answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service.

Amazon’s Kuiper satellites will soon make their debut in orbit. Project Kuiper is Amazon’s answer to SpaceX’s Starlink service. At the moment, its plans entail launching 3,200 satellites over the next six years to form a constellation of internet connectivity to far-flung places. The company says it’s on track to deploy its first production satellites in the first half of 2024 and to start beta testing with commercial users.

Continue reading.

There’s still no Calendar support.

Google has finally released a version of Gmail for Wear OS to accompany the launch of the Pixel Watch 2, as originally spotted by 9to5Google. The company teased this feature back in May at I/O — it’s been a long time coming. Google hasn’t offered a direct way to access Gmail with its smartwatches, outside of notifications. And it made Gmail…

Continue reading.

This article originally appeared on Engadget at https://www.engadget.com/the-morning-after-sony-offers-100-free-movies-to-its-playstation-plus-premium-subscribers-111549132.html?src=rss