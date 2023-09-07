close
The Lotus Emeya is the latest electric hypercar to join the ‘under 3 second’ club

Image: Lotus

Lotus revealed the 2024 Emeya electric hypercar, a four-door sedan with nearly 1,000 horsepower and a burning desire to reach 60mph in under three seconds.

Lotus claims that the Grand Tourer “is one of the fastest GTs in the world” — but we’ll need to see some unbiased testing first before we agree to that hyperbole. Still, the Emeya seems fast, with a top speed of 155mph and a zero to 60mph time in 2.8 seconds. When it goes into production in early 2024, the Emeya is expected to compete with other luxury sports cars, like the Audi E-tron GT and Porsche Taycan.

Lotus didn’t reveal a lot of the most relevant specs, like battery capacity or range. The company did say that the Emeya is expected to be “broadly similar” to Lotus’ first EV,…

