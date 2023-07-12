The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale for Prime Day

A worthwhile Zelda deal has dropped. | Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been dominating the gaming zeitgeist since its release in May, but it’s finally time for a wave of patient deal hunters to descend on Hyrule. Amazon and Walmart are now discounting the Nintendo title that normally runs $69.99, selling it for $51.99. Full disclosure: both deals are through a third-party seller, but that doesn’t give me too much cause for concern given they carry mostly positive ratings and are fulfilled by the retailers.

There has been a way to get the digital version of the game for cheaper this whole time, but if you prefer a physical cartridge for your Nintendo Switch games, this deal is the way to go. Though, if prior Zelda discounts are anything to go by (as few as…

