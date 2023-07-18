The latest Threads update adds a ‘follows’ tab, but it doesn’t do what you’d like

Image: The Verge

Threads is getting a “follows” tab, but it’s not the following-only feed that users have been asking for. As outlined in this post from Threads developer Cameron Roth, the new tab lives on the app’s activity page and only lets you see a list of users who recently followed you.

Threads previously listed your recent followers in its “all” tab on the activity page, so this isn’t that big of a change — it just makes your new followers easier to find. There are also two other filters for “quotes” and “reposts,” letting you filter recent activity by who reposted or quoted your thread.

Additionally, Threads is rolling out translations, which should come in handy if you follow people from different countries. While I’m not seeing the option…

