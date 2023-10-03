The Kindle Scribe and latest Kindle Kids have both fallen to an all-time low

Amazon’s big-screen Kindle Scribe still isn’t perfect, but it’s certainly better than it was when it first launched. | Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

We’re now less than a week out from Amazon’s October Prime Day and, as expected, Amazon has already started to drop discounts on Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and other items ahead of the two-day shopping event. The current promo also extends to the Kindle Scribe and the latest Kindle Kids, which are on sale at Amazon and Target starting at $264.99 ($75 off) and $79.99 ($40 off), respectively.

If you’re deciding between the two e-readers, the differences are pretty stark. The Kindle Kids is basically a kid-friendly version of Amazon’s entry-level Kindle, which remains our top pick when it comes to ebook readers. It offers identical performance to the standard edition, only it comes with a case, an extended two-year warranty, and a year…

Continue reading…