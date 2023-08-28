The JBL 1300 soundbar is actually multiple speakers in one

This versatile soundbar is actually multiple speakers in one. The JBL Bar 1300 offers the ability to function as a variety of speaker devices. Two smaller speakers can detach from the soundbar and be used to create surround sound, or portable bluetooth players. The 12” wireless subwoofer has 1700w of total output power. JBL’s Bar 1300 has built-in wifi with airplay, Alexa multi-room music, and chromcast. Paired with a single app that controls and customizes your speakers create your ideal audio experience for movies, music or games.