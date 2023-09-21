The iPhone 15 has a new optimized charging setting, here’s how it works

You can limit the battery charge to 80 percent on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro. This is apparently in response to complaints about the iPhone 14 Pro’s battery capacity issues. | Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

Apple has detailed how the iPhone 15’s new 80 percent charging limit setting works in an update to a support document.

Here’s Apple’s explanation of what you can expect if you enable the setting:

When you choose 80% Limit, your iPhone will charge up to about 80 percent and then stop charging. If the battery charge level gets down to 75 percent, charging will resume until your battery charge level reaches about 80 percent again.

As we’ve been testing the setting on our review devices, we noticed that our phones have been charging past 80 percent anyway. That’s apparently something you can expect to see happen occasionally, according to Apple.

With 80% Limit enabled, your iPhone will occasionally charge to 100 percent to maintain accurate…

