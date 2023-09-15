The iPhone 15 apparently has a slightly bigger battery

iPhone 15 Pro made a bit more room for battery in there. | Image: Apple

Apple has given its iPhone 15 lineup minor battery capacity bumps by as much as 2.3 percent. The slight upgrade, which Apple has not officially published on its site, was uncovered from a Chinese regulatory database and published by MySmartPrice (via 9to5Mac).

Apple indicates the iPhone 15 lineup has the same battery life capability as last year’s models. The company claims the iPhone 15 Pro Max has up to 29 hours of video playback and up to 95 hours of audio playback, and the 15 Pro has 23 hours of video and 75 hours of audio. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Plus is listed with 26 hours of video playback and 100 hours of audio, and the base iPhone 15 ekes out up to 20 hours of video playback from its tank and 80 hours of audio.

