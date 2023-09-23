The Google Pixel 8’s latest leak shows off big AI camera updates

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. | Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Pixel 8 camera specs and a new AI promo video for the phone were posted by 91Mobiles, courtesy of leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, giving us our first real look at how Google will integrate more AI into its flagship smartphones (via 9to5Google).

Magic Editor, which the company said earlier this year would come to “select” Pixel phones, is like a supercharged version of Magic Eraser. It enables you to remake any picture you take so it looks like you want it to. That’s shown in a demonstration where a person takes three pictures of a family on a carousel and combines them into one shot so that everyone is smiling and looking at the camera at the same time.

Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge

This will be a nice family…

Continue reading…