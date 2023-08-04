The Galaxy Watch 6’s Thermo Check app is a solution looking for a problem

My Gudetama plushie is 76 degrees Fahrenheit. Supposedly. | Photo by Victoria Song / The Verge

Have you ever wondered what the temperature of your desk surface is? Me neither, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 says it’s a balmy 81 degrees Fahrenheit. The other day, it said my cat’s fluffy belly was 88 degrees. My arm was apparently 86 degrees, and a cup of tea, Earl Grey, hot, was roughly 112 degrees. Just before I sat down to write this, it said my stainless steel fridge door was 79 degrees. The inside of the fridge was merely “Low.”

Why am I telling you this? Well, last year, Samsung introduced an infrared temperature sensor on its Galaxy Watch 5 lineup but didn’t really do anything with it at launch. This year, it’s promoting Thermo Check — a third-party app that lets you check the temperature of various things — as a way to…

