The Fitbit Charge 5 is on sale for under £100 this Prime Day

TL;DR: The Fitbit Charge 5 is on sale for £95 this Prime Day. This deal is live until midnight on July 12.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is on sale for £95 this Prime Day, saving you 44% on list price. That would be enough, but buyers also get a six-month Fitbit Premium membership thrown in for free, making this one of the best deals from Prime Day 2023 (so far).

The Fitbit Charge 5 offers up to seven days of battery and water-resistance for up to 50 metres. It comes with built-in GPS, daily readiness, reminders to move, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, automatic activity tracking, 20 exercise modes, workout intensity maps, and much more. It’s a versatile device that help you set goals and then achieve them.

The Fitbit Premium subscription offers advanced insights, sleep tools, mindfulness content, and hundreds of workouts. It’s the perfect subscription to get the most out of your activity tracker.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is compatible with iOS 15 or higher and Android OS 9.0 or higher, so check your paired devices before securing this special deal. You don’t want to be disappointed when it arrives in the post.

