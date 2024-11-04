The final sprint to the polls: Harris pays tribute to loyal group of supporters

MIDDLE EASTERN (H)The final sprint to the polls: Harris pays tribute to loyal group of supportersMIDDLE EASTERN (H) by on November 4, 2024 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Post Content https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klAU_V6o_tc facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Quincy Jones Dead: Record Producer & Music Artist Dies at 91 next article Israel’s ‘impunity’ shows it’s ‘held to no standard at all’ | Quotable The author you might also like Israeli settlers attack city of Al-Bireh and set cars on fire Israel’s ‘impunity’ shows it’s ‘held to no standard at all’ | Quotable Why Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes could decide the tight 2024 race between Harris and Trump Netanyahu, a very bad decision-maker and a very good campaigner: Analysis Children in Gaza witness things ‘no child should ever see’ | Quotable Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email Δ