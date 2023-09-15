The EV revolution is on hold as the ‘Big Three’ autoworkers go on strike

Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER / AFP via Getty Images

At midnight on Friday, the United Auto Workers (UAW) went on strike, imperiling the “Big Three” automakers’ plans to spend billions of dollars on electric vehicles in a bid to catch up to Tesla.

It was a historic moment — never before had workers at all three companies gone on strike at the same time — that came as the automakers were in the midst of making a huge high-stakes switch to EVs.

Those plans are now on hold, as Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis workers take to the streets to demand a share of the profits generated by combustion trucks and SUVs as well as stronger job security and better retirement plans.

The UAW stuck to its plans for a targeted walkout to start

The UAW stuck to its plans for a targeted walkout to start….

Continue reading…