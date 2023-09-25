The DJI Mini 4 Pro is the first mini with binocular vision in every direction

Video by DJI / GIF by The Verge

Now that Skydio has exited the consumer drone business and will never sell me the miniature self-flying drone of my dreams, I’m looking to DJI instead. The fancy marketing for its just-announced $759 DJI Mini 4 Pro suggests we’re at least on the way — because it’s the first Mini with omnidirectional obstacle sensing.

Video by DJI / GIF by The Verge

“Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) ensures additional safety by enabling automatic braking and bypassing during flight,” the company’s website reads.

2022’s Mini 3 Pro could already see forwards, backwards, and down, but… we crashed it into a tree pretty fast. The binocular vision in every direction is a potentially huge upgrade if it works well, and the…

Continue reading…