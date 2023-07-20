The Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills Bundle is on sale for 94% off

TL;DR: The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills Bundle is on sale for £61.13, saving you 94% on list price.

The information technology and cybersecurity fields are unique in that you could potentially land a high-paying role without a degree. You still need a strong foundation of knowledge and some certifications to prove it. If this all sounds intriguing, dive in with the Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills course bundle. Learn the basics and study for certifications with the best price on the web, just £61.13.

About a quarter of current IT professionals don’t have a formal degree. You might want to use this course bundle to prepare for certifications and foundational knowledge in Python, Linux, Microsoft Azure, and Cisco, among others.

Study for CompTIA certifications in PenTest+, Security+, CySA+, and CASP+ with specialised courses in each area. These certifications can help you stand out among the competition in the hiring world. You may also want to study Microsoft security in depth with courses like Microsoft Azure Security Technologies (AZ-500), Microsoft 365 Security Administration (MS-500), and Microsoft MS-101: Microsoft 365 Mobility and Security.

These courses are designed to be flexible and adapt to your learning goals and schedule. If you’re only after certifications in one area, just complete those courses. Or, take advantage of your lifetime access to always be working toward a new certification. Move through 26 courses and over 400 hours of training entirely at your own pace.

This course bundle was put together by experts at iCollege, who partnered with ITProTV to create an interactive, effective learning environment. Study through videos in a talk-show style format to learn more and stay engaged.

No matter your IT or cyber security goals, these courses may help prepare you. Work toward certifications, explore the area before investing in a degree or add new skills to your résumé.

Explore a new career with the Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer and IT Skills Bundle, now only £61.13.