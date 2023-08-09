The best robot vacuums for hardwood floors

Arguably the most flex-worthy of all floor types, hardwood deserves attention both in terms of compliments and in terms of cleaning. It’s basically begging for the daily care that you may not feel like providing, but that a good robot vacuum will.

A hybrid is usually the way to go with hardwood

Any avowed hardwood floor enthusiast is likely to be just as meticulous about dried shoe prints, wine spills, or that stubborn thin layer of dust as they are about visible, chunky debris. A robot mop’s wet scrub tops off a robot vacuum’s dry sweep with a satisfying shine, lapping up minuscule particles as well as spot-cleaning spills when necessary.

Here are our top picks for the best robot vacuums for wood floors in 2023: