The best headphones for 2023 (and why they’ve made our list)

There are literally thousands of different headphones, earphones, and earbuds out there to choose from — all in varying shapes, sizes, styles, and colors. All have the same idea at heart — to provide you with audio without having to play it out loud for everyone to hear. But some achieve this result so much better — and in better style — than others.

While there are a few pairs of budget headphones that’ll more than do the job, it’s good to know when your headphone needs require an investment.

Headphones really are quite a personal purchase. Are you planning on listening at home or on the go? Is noise cancellation a requirement? How long do you really need your battery life to be? Maybe you’re ready to go back to the wired headphone world.

To help you answer these questions and point you in the right direction, we’ve researched and tested tons of headphones to come up with this list of the best of the best.