The best free Harvard University courses you can take for free this month

You can become a student of Harvard University without leaving the comfort of your own home. That’s because edX hosts a wide range of online courses from this famous institution. And better yet, some of the best courses are even available to take for free.

You can find free courses on Python programming, AI, cybersecurity, game development, and much more. It’s worth spending some time checking out the entire range of online courses, because there is something for everyone. There’s a lot to consider, so we’ve got you started with a selection of standout courses.

These are the best free online courses from Harvard University in August 2023:

Applications of TinyML

CS50’s Computer Science for Business Professionals

CS50’s Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python

CS50’s Introduction to Computer Science

CS50’s Introduction to Cybersecurity

CS50’s Introduction to Game Development

CS50’s Introduction to Programming with Python

CS50’s Introduction to Programming with Scratch

CS50’s Web Programming with Python and JavaScript

Data Science: Machine Learning

Data Science: Productivity Tools

Data Science: R Basics

Data Science: Visualization

Fundamentals of TinyML

Introduction to Data Science with Python

Leadership: Creating Public Value

Leaders of Learning

Managing Happiness

Rhetoric: The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking

Statistics and R

Using Python for Research

The catch is that these free online courses do not come with a verified certificate of completion. If you really want something to stick on your CV, you can receive a certificate for a small fee.

