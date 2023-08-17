The best Dyson deals of the week: Save $150 on vacuums and Supersonic hair dryers

UPDATE: Aug. 17, 2023, 12:30 p.m. EDT This post has been updated to reflect the latest availability and sale pricing on Dyson vacuums, air-purifying fans, and hair tools.

What feels better — the feeling you get when your home is freshly cleaned from top to bottom, or the feeling you get when you save $150 on a popular new product? Thanks to this week’s best Dyson deals, you can experience the rush of both feelings at once.

And in addition to new deals on Dyson vacuums, we’ve also rounded up the best Dyson deals on hair care tools and cooling fans. Read on to find the latest discounts, from cordless stick vacuums for $600 to refurbished Supersonic hair dryers for $199.

Our top pick

Why we like it

The V15 Detect is the beastlier version of our favorite Dyson value vacuum, the V12 Detect Slim. The V15 features Dyson’s iconic green laser (that highlights dust that you wouldn’t see otherwise) on a heavier body with a larger dustbin and 240 Air Watts of suction power versus the V12’s 150.

The automated convenience of a robot vacuum is undeniably sweet, but for some, a Roomba just can’t compare to the satisfying all-over clean you get from manual vacuuming. That’s where Dyson comes in. Shop more of this week’s top deals on Dyson vacuums below. For help picking the right model, check out Mashable’s Dyson vacuum guide and compare Dyson’s latest stick, ball, canister, and handheld vacs.

More deals on cordless Dyson vacuums

Dyson V8 Origin+ — $279.99 $519.99 (save $240)

Dyson V11 Torque Drive (refurbished) — $329.99 $699.99 (save $370)

Dyson V11 Torque Drive — $539.99 $699.99 (save $164)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim — $549.99 $649.99 (save $100)

Canister and upright Dyson deals

Dyson Big Ball — $249.99 $499 (save $249.01)

Dyson Ball Animal 2 — $299.99 $499.99 (save $200)

Dyson Ball Animal 3 — $309.99 $399.99 (save $90)

Dyson fan deals

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP01 — $473.99 $529.99 (save $56)

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 — $499.99 $649.99 (save $150)

Dyson hair tool deals

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (special edition Rosé, refurbished) — $199.99 $349.99 (save $150)

Dyson Corrale hair straightener (refurbished) — $199.99 $449.99 (save $250)

Dyson Corrale hair straightener — $399.99 $499.99 (save $100)

Dyson Airwrap styler (first gen, refurbished) — $379.99 $499.99 (save $120)