The best dating sites for introverts, wallflowers, and anyone hesitant to try online dating

Online dating is kind of the best thing that’s ever happened to introverts.

Now, you can scan for a potential mate without ever leaving the comfort zone that is your couch. Of course, even with virtual dating, you’ll eventually need to get up and go on a date. But hey, it’s better than trying to find a single cutie in the dive bar crowd or approaching a random person in a coffee shop looking like the “two fingers touching” meme guy.

As most introverts know, getting your energy from alone time doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re shy. But whether or not you’re on the more reserved side of the social spectrum, dating apps can be a great way to make a first move without feeling like you’re putting yourself out there too much, too fast.

Do dating sites for introverts even exist?

If making conversation in large groups or going up to strangers is your personal idea of hell, there are dating sites out there that can cater to your specific needs. However, not all dating apps or sites are made equally introvert-friendly, so knowing what each can offer goes a long way.

Tinder, for instance, seems to be the go-to for anyone dabbling with online dating, but it’s not automatically an easy place to socialize just because it’s behind a screen. It’s crowded, full of users with unspecified intentions, and has more going on than most introverts will probably feel like dealing with, at least initially. If dating apps were places, Tinder would be the crowded bar full of bros.

Don’t be fooled though — endless swiping and next to no filters are not the end of the road, and they certainly don’t indicate you’re too much of an introvert for online dating — maybe all you need is a dating site that gives you more control and the ability to take things at your own pace.

Have a hard time coming up with the perfect first line? There’s an app for that. Prefer to make meaningful connections without revealing what you look like? We found a few websites with features that let you do that too.

What are the best dating sites for introverts?

To help you heighten your odds of finding the person to match your awesomeness, we rounded up 13 of the best dating sites for introverts just like you. There are even a couple specifically for hooking up. (Hey, just because you’re introverted doesn’t mean you don’t like to get it on. We see you.)