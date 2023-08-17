The best automatic cat feeders to keep your feline fed while you’re away

UPDATE: Aug. 17, 2023, 5:00 a.m. EDT This guide has been updated with new products and information from feline health specialists.

If there’s one thing cats love, it’s food. Honestly, they probably love food more than they love us. However, we can’t always be at their side to feed them at mealtime, as much as we wish we could.

If your cat has become accustomed to regular meal times throughout the day and your schedule doesn’t quite line up with that, then consider automatic cat feeders. These pet tech products ensure that your cat gets regular meals throughout the day, and the best automatic pet feeders let you precisely control portion sizes as well.

To help Mashable readers select the best possible cat feeder for their feline, we spoke to veterinarians and feline health specialists about the pros and and cons of these popular products. We also gathered the best automatic cat feeders based on our experience, research, and expect advice.

Are automatic cat feeders good for cats?

To find out if automatic pet feeders are beneficial to our feline friends, we spoke to several feline health specialists. When used properly, and in combination with regular play and attention, automatic cat feeders can be a safe way to dispense cat food.

“Yes, automatic cat feeders can be a safe option for pet owners to use while they’re away from home,” says Dr. Alejandro Caos, a veterinarian with the at-home pet health service The Vets. “These feeders are designed to dispense specific portions of food at scheduled times, ensuring your cat receives their meals even in your absence. However, it’s important to choose a high-quality feeder, follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully, and regularly clean and maintain the feeder to prevent any malfunctions or food contamination.”

In addition, it’s important to monitor how your cat reacts to an automatic cat feeder. Dr. Caos adds, “A camera may be helpful to ensure the feeder is not malfunctioning and dispensing food appropriately. Additionally, consider your cat’s individual needs and behavior when deciding if an automatic feeder is the right choice for them.” This is especially important for households with two cats or multiple pets who may compete for food.

Are automatic feeders bad for cats?

Automatic pet feeders work best for short periods of time, such as when you’re at the office. For cat parents who are going to be away for an extended period of time, consider using both automatic food dispensers and a cat sitter.

“I think there is some risk here if no one is checking on the pet for days,” says Dr. Allison Foust, DVM, a veterinarian with All-Star Veterinary Clinic, which also hosts a popular animal health roundtable on TikTok (@allstarveterinaryclinic). “My recommendation is to always have a pet sitter come at least once daily to make sure everything is okay in the home, that the cat is eating/feeder is working if one is used, scoop the litter, have playtime if the cat allows it, etc.”

Remember: Dogs and cats can get separation anxiety just like humans, a fact that many pandemic pet parents learned the hard way after suddenly returning to work. So while an automatic cat food dispenser can ensure that your four-legged friend won’t go hungry when you’re not around, special care should be taken for cats with separation anxiety.

“Automatic cat feeders can have both positive and negative impacts on a cat’s mental and emotional well-being,” says Dr. Caos. “On [the] one hand, they can provide a routine and predictability in meal times, which some cats find comforting. On the other hand, if overused, automatic feeders might contribute to a lack of interaction and engagement with the owner, potentially leading to boredom or loneliness. It’s important for cat owners to balance the convenience of automatic feeders with regular playtime, social interaction, and enrichment activities.”

Remember: automatic cat feeders aren’t a replacement for regular interaction and play.

Credit: Getty Images / Danielle Donders

In addition, Dr. Caos warns that using automatic feeders for cats improperly can pose some health risks as well. “These include malfunctions leading to over or underfeeding, food spoilage if wet food isn’t properly refrigerated, potential food aggression among multiple cats, limited observation of your cat’s eating habits and health, and potentially reducing mental stimulation from interactive feeding. To minimize these risks, choose a dependable feeder, monitor your cat’s response, and combine automated feeding with interactive methods for a balanced approach to your cat’s well-being.”

Dr. Foust generally recommends cat puzzle toys over automatic feeders, as the former provide more enrichment. “Personally I will only recommend automatic feeders in certain circumstances… I personally love to use food toys/puzzles for both dry and wet food for enrichment in the environment and normally I advise against the traditional one food bowl per cat per house as this provides zero enrichment to their lives.” Dr. Foust adds that smart cat feeders and cameras can help pet parents keep an eye on mealtime when cat sitters aren’t available.

Can automatic food dispensers handle wet food?

Most automatic cat feeders are designed for dry or semi-moist kibble. There are only a few models that include refrigeration for wet food. However, the experts we spoke to agreed that even automatic pet feeders with coolers still carry a level of risk. The longer the wet food is stored, the greater the risk of contamination and food spoilage. Be very cautious when using refrigerated wet food dispensers.

Don’t forget about water!

Currently, automatic pet feeders are designed to dispense food only, and your pets will still need a supply of safe drinking water. According to the Cornell Feline Health Center, “Cats need to consume about 4 ounces of water per five pounds of lean body weight per day, so the average 10-pound cat should drink about one cup of water per day. It’s important to realize that cats that eat wet food, which can contain up to 80% water, may drink less, and cats that eat dry food usually take more of their daily water requirement in by drinking.”

Consider using a cat sitter or gravity water dispenser if you’re going to be away from home for more than 24 to 36 hours.

So, which automatic cat feeder is best?

Imagine being able to sleep in late without cats pawing at your face because they’re hungry, or working overtime without feeling guilty about missing kitty’s mealtime. With the best automatic cat feeders, you can make that a reality, and your cat will most certainly thank you for it. Just remember to combine your new cat feeder with interactive cat toys and other fun cat gift ideas.

To help you pick the right feeder, we researched the internet’s favorite models and hands-on tested others, breaking them down based on the features cat owners care about most. Whether you’re looking for a no-frills, basic gravity feeder, or a full-fledged product to program perfectly timed and portioned meals, find the best automatic cat feeder right here.