The best 2-in-1 laptops for 2023

While laptops and tablets are great on their own, sometimes you just need both — at once — without the hassle of having to carry around two devices all day. Enter: the hybrid laptop (or just a “2-in-1 laptop”).

2-in-1 laptops are devices you can convert into tablet mode and back again with ease. They’ve got touchscreen capabilities for drawing and note-taking with a stylus, plus a keyboard that either detaches or swings open on a hinge. They’re available at a variety of price points, from entry-level machines to powerful workhorses capable of running video games and professional software like Adobe Photoshop. Simply put, a 2-in-1 laptop allows you to have the best of both devices at your fingertips.

Regardless of what you intend to use your hybrid machine for, a good one should strike a great balance between portability and usability. In other words, you’ll want something that can do what you need it to without being too bulky, difficult to convert, or heavy.

There are a lot of really good 2-in-1 laptops out there, but some of them have vastly different capabilities for different kinds of people. If you’re an artist or a designer, you’ll likely want a 2-in-1 laptop with a large screen for drawing or media viewing. If you’re on the go a lot, or if you’re a student, you might want something a little smaller that can easily fit in your backpack. If you’re a writer or use your device for work, you’ll likely want something that feels more like a laptop. But if you’re going to use the touchscreen more than a keyboard, maybe a tablet with detachable accessories is a better option for you.

Below, we’ve put together a definitive guide to the best 2-in-1 laptops from top brands in 2023.