The Audi Q6 E-tron has three screens taking up the entire dashboard

The “Digital Stage” stretches across the entire dashboard. | Image: Audi

The Audi Q6 E-tron comes with not one, but three screens tacked on its dashboard. As you can see in the first images of the electric vehicle’s interior, the three-screen setup — dubbed the “Digital Stage”— stretches from the driver’s side to the front passenger, with each display sporting different sizes and features.

The driver gets two displays nestled within a free-standing hub that gently curves on both sides. While the 11.9-inch screen dedicated to the gauge cluster and other vehicle information sits directly in front of the driver, it connects to a 14.5-inch touch infotainment display that extends beyond the right side of the steering wheel. Audi says “special ambient lighting” makes the setup “appear to float” at night.

