close
VIDEO NEWS

The Audi Q6 E-tron has three screens taking up the entire dashboard

VIDEO NEWS by on add comment 8 views
The Audi Q6 E-tron has three screens taking up the entire dashboard

The “Digital Stage” stretches across the entire dashboard. | Image: Audi

The Audi Q6 E-tron comes with not one, but three screens tacked on its dashboard. As you can see in the first images of the electric vehicle’s interior, the three-screen setup — dubbed the “Digital Stage”— stretches from the driver’s side to the front passenger, with each display sporting different sizes and features.

The driver gets two displays nestled within a free-standing hub that gently curves on both sides. While the 11.9-inch screen dedicated to the gauge cluster and other vehicle information sits directly in front of the driver, it connects to a 14.5-inch touch infotainment display that extends beyond the right side of the steering wheel. Audi says “special ambient lighting” makes the setup “appear to float” at night.

Continue reading…

The author

you might also like

Leave a Response