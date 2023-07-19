The all-in-one Microsoft Office training bundle is on sale for 85% off

TL;DR: The Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021 and Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle is on sale for £53.44, saving you 85% on list price.

Like a crisp new notebook, a brand-new computer feels like a totally blank canvas to work on. But whether it’s a laptop or desktop setup, at some point you’re going to come to a tough realisation…you need a new license to Microsoft Office.

Microsoft Office offers all the staple apps you’ve known and loved for years, from Microsoft Word to Microsoft Outlook. And if you’re in need of a fresh license for your new device, you might want to check out The All-In-One Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021 and Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle, which provides not only a license for Windows, but a fleet of online courses on all the programs so you can become master of them all. And you can currently receive it all for just £53.44 — the best price online — for a limited time.

No matter the main use of your computer, be it work or play, Microsoft Office apps come in handy for everything. From drafting a document on Microsoft Word to finally sitting down and putting together a family budget on Microsoft Excel, it feels like there’s something for everything within these nine programs. It includes the classics like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, and newer go-tos like Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. There’s even Skype for Business included in this must-have suite.

Once you get Microsoft Office installed on your computer, you can get schooled on each of the eight Microsoft apps with an online course on all of them. Become an Excel savant with The Complete Microsoft Excel Course Including How to Program in Excel, taught by award-winning business school professor Chris Haroun. This comprehensive Excel course teaches you how to use every feature from scratch and get the most out of this helpful app. And if you have any hesitations about any of the other Office programs, there’s a course ready to get you up to speed. All of these skills could also help you add more skills to your CV.

Enjoy a license and a well-rounded education on the apps with the All-in One Microsoft Office Professional for Windows 2021 and Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle, available now for just £53.44.