The 7 best self-emptying robot vacuums take convenience to another level

UPDATE: Aug. 22, 2023, 5:00 a.m. EDT This review has been updated to reflect Mashable’s latest hands-on testing.

When you outsource vacuuming to a robot, your floors will be cleaned way more often. The only downside of this extra attention? More debris off the floor means a fuller dustbin — and emptying a vacuum’s dustbin is arguably the worst part of the chore (especially if you’re, cough cough, someone prone to allergies).

Enter self-emptying robot vacuums. These vacs ease your struggles (and your sneezing) for a few weeks at a time, at least.

To help Mashable readers find the best self-emptying robot vacuum for their homes, we’ve been hard at work testing the newest robot vacuums with auto emptying. And even though some of the newest self-emptiers from iRobot and Roborock can cost you $1,000 or more, our hands-on self-emptying robot vacuum reviews prove that you don’t have to spend nearly that much.

So, read on to find the greatest self-emptying robot vacuums of 2023.