Tesla rolls out an updated Model Y in China but keeps the same starting price

The new Model Y for China looks a lot like the old one. | Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge

Tesla’s China arm announced in a WeChat post Sunday morning that it released a new Model Y with design and performance tweaks that keeps the same starting price as before (via Reuters). The new car follows the company’s release of the revamped “Highland” Model 3 in China, which also hit Europe early last month.

According to Tesla’s Chinese website, the Model Y now has a 0–100km/h time of 5.9 seconds, which Bloomberg notes in a report is slightly faster than before. The car gets new wheels and an ambient LED lighting strip in the dash, like the refreshed Model 3.

Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge

If you squint, you can see the new LED strip along the front.

The car starts at 263,900 yuan (about $37,000), and…

Continue reading…