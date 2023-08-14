Tenity and Julius Baer Announce Winners of Intrapreneurship Programme

Tenity, a fintech incubator and accelerator formerly known as F10, and Swiss wealth management group Julius Baer has announced the winners for the Julius Baer x Tenity Intrapreneurship Programme.

The six-week programme, which ran from 27 May to 12 July 2023, brought together tertiary students from local universities in Singapore to tackle challenge statements aimed at addressing the needs of the banking industry.

The programme focused on three challenge statements; ESG education, empowering banks to guide clients towards responsible investments, as well as analysing industry data for benchmarking and to identify new growth opportunities.

The winning team will embark on a one-year intrapreneurship journey, working closely with Julius Baer to turn ideas into tangible solutions while also collaborating with the bank’s innovation lab, Launchpad.

Here are the winning teams:

Winner: Webmorales by Ivan Chan, Kwa Yu Liang and Loy Xin Jun from Singapore University of Technology and Design

Webmorales designed a web app that utilises Natural Language Processing models and web scraping methods to help users visualise data through charts and customise dashboards based on chat prompts, saving users hours of manual work.

1st runner-up: Apex by Brayden Quah, Jasper Tan and Alexis Kong from National University of Singapore

Apex created a dashboard that employs custom formulas and filters data from web scraping, enabling qualitative data to be quantified for benchmarking against competitors. The dashboard also incorporates feedback from relationship managers into management strategies.

2nd runner-up: Finsave by Koh Jin Yuen and Yew Yi from National University of Singapore and Kaizer Kip from Singapore Management University

Finsave developed an ESG insights platform to provide relationship managers with the necessary tools to guide their clients towards responsible investments. The platform includes an ESG dashboard, an AI tool for portfolio augmentation, and scenario analysis capabilities.

Jonas Thuerig, Head of Tenity Asia said,

“The competition was stiff as the teams were of high caliber. One of the programme’s highlights was the enthusiastic and committed participation of the challenge statement owners who were eager to support and collaborate with young talents.

These industry professionals recognised the potential of innovative solutions and welcomed the opportunity to work closely with the students. We thoroughly enjoyed witnessing their fresh perspectives and efforts to better understand the industry’s needs.”