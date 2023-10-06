Telltale Games confirms layoffs after former developer says ‘most of’ its team are gone

It appears Telltale Games, known for its popular The Wolf Among Us and excellent The Walking Dead episodic games, hasn’t been able to escape the financial pressures hitting video game studios as of late. In a post on X, Former Telltale Games employee Jonah Huang, shared that he and most of his colleagues were let go in September. The news follows a slew of recent layoffs in the gaming industry from companies such as Naughty Dog, Blizzard, Epic Games and Twitch.

This is a sore subject, but I feel it necessary to add to the gaming layoff news: Telltale laid most of us off early September. Status of TWAU2, I can’t say (NDA). Now, I focus on what matters to me—my own game, and the following words: Games industry, we must UNIONIZE. 1/5 — jjonahjonahson (@jjonahjonahson) October 5, 2023

A statement from Telltale Games followed mere hours later, blaming “current market conditions” on the layoffs and that its “projects currently in development are still in production.” The layoffs come after a March announcement from Telltale Games that it was pushing the much-anticipated release of The Wolf Among Us 2 to 2024. Huang added that he was unable to comment on the status of The Wolf Among Us 2 due to an NDA. The Wolf Among Us sequel was first announced at The Game Awards back in 2019, with a release date scheduled for 2023. Telltale CEO Jamie Ottilie blamed the delay on needing additional time to shift from Unreal Engine 4 to 5.

Telltale Games also claimed it is making efforts to support those laid off, though it didn’t elaborate further as to what those were. Notably, Telltale Games purchased UK-based studio Flavourworks only weeks before the layoffs. Huang included a call for the game industry to unionize in his initial tweet and subsequently called for gaming industry employees to complete a survey about their rates and conditions.

This article originally appeared on Engadget at https://www.engadget.com/telltale-games-confirms-layoffs-after-former-developer-says-most-of-its-team-are-gone-102043511.html?src=rss