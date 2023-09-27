Te Whatu Ora MidCentral moves to Alcidion cloud

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral has recently completed its move to Alcidion Cloud managed service.

Based on a media release, Palmerston North Hospital and Horowhenua Health Centre migrated to the cloud service – a first for Alcidion in New Zealand – in April this year.

The cloud migration also came with an upgrade of the Miya Precision platform, now featuring “increased automation and smarter technology.”

WHY IT MATTERS

The cloud transition supports the MidCentral District’s efforts to future-proof its digital environment, providing “greater flexibility to scale,” to meet evolving patient and clinician demands.

The upgraded Miya Precision also enables MidCentral to gain “enhanced operational efficiency and reduced administrative burden.” MidCentral staff can now create real-time digital referrals for Allied Health input and other specialty clinical services.

Additionally, the platform now features a modern user interface that assists staff in data input and offers improved visibility of patient information.

THE LARGER TREND

MidCentral was also the first organisation in the world to adopt Miya Precision back in 2018. In its commitment to deliver more coordinated and simpler healthcare, it implemented the platform, along with its three modules: Miya Flow, Access, and Command, to enhance patient flow and bed management.

In other related news, Alfred Health in Melbourne, Australia also recently went live with all three Miya Precision modules.

ON THE RECORD

“This upgrade has provided us [with] an opportunity to refresh and redefine our platform utilisation. We can now focus on streamlining referrals, eliminating unnecessary paper-based tasks, and creating real-time digital referrals for Allied Health input and other specialty clinical services,” said Sarah Donnelly, senior duty nurse manager of patient flow at Palmerston North Hospital.