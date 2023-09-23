Tasso receives CE mark for Tasso blood collection device

Tasso, a provider of patient-centric clinical-grade blood collection solutions, has received the CE mark for its Tasso+ device, a blood lancet that collects whole liquid blood samples.

The CE mark designation allows Tasso to offer its patient-centric blood collection solution in the European Union (EU) market, which includes 28 member states, plus Iceland, Norway, and Lichtenstein. The CE mark designation ensures a product has met all European Commission safety, health, and environmental protection requirements.

The Tasso+ device received Class II 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2022. With the CE mark certification, Tasso+ now has achieved full clearance in the U.S. and the EU, making it the first device of its kind to do so.

Ben Casavant, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Tasso, said: “This designation is an important milestone for Tasso, allowing us to build upon the success of our CE marked Tasso-M20 device and continue to expand our commercial footprint and reduce healthcare access barriers in Europe, where demand increasingly grows for patient-centric solutions. The Tasso+ CE mark enables us to support the pharmaceutical industry, academic and government institutions on research and clinical initiatives, as well as accelerate access to remote testing and care for more patient populations. We are excited to expand our customer base in Europe.”

The Tasso+ device is a single-use blood lancing device for obtaining microlitre capillary whole blood samples, allowing samples to be collected remotely, with a user-friendly interface that boosts satisfaction and engagement.

The device can be used with compatible collection tubes to accelerate decentralised clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies, especially for pharmacokinetic and biomarker research endpoints.