Take your vinyl with you with this $90 portable record player

TL;DR: As of August 22, you can get the RokBlok 2.0 for $89.99 — that’s 9% off its regular price of $99.

You may love your old turntable, but it’s probably not exactly portable. So if you want to listen to your favorite records, you pretty much have to be at home or with someone who also has a regular-sized turntable. Or you could just get a portable record player with a built-in speaker.

Vinyl records are all the rage these days, according to The New York Times. And the RokBlok is a unique take on the beloved vintage technology. Instead of spinning your vinyl, it spins on your vinyl. Get this tiny record player while it’s on sale for just $89.99 (reg. $99).

This portable record player was originally featured on Shark Tank, and now you can use it to play your favorite 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM records, including EPs, LPs, and singles. You don’t even need to bring a speaker or earbuds. The RokBlok 2.0 has a built-in analog speaker. If you do want to crank up the volume, you can also connect the RokBlok to Bluetooth speakers up to 30 feet away.

Records are delicate, and the manufacturers of the RokBlok 2.0 planned for that. It may look like a silly little novelty, but this model has a lightweight bamboo and MDF construction, vinyl-safe rubber wheels, and a diamond-tipped cartridge, all designed to help reduce the chance of scratching your records.

Turntables have never been all that portable, but that doesn’t mean you have to leave all your favorite albums at home gathering dust. Get a record player that’s as portable as your old iPod.

Get the RokBlok 2.0 on sale for $89.99 (reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.