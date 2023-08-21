T-Mobile’s new Go5G plan gets even more expensive and offers faster phone upgrades

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

T-Mobile announced it’s offering a yearly phone upgrade plan called Go5G Next for $100 per month for a single line. It’s a pricier companion to the $90-per-month Go5G Plus plan with bi-annual upgrades the carrier debuted earlier this year.

The prices from T-Mobile’s announcement assume you’re using automatic payments, which come with a $5 discount per line that’s separate from the company’s $5 fee for in-store payments.

Every other aspect of the plan looks to be the same as that lower-tier “Plus” plan: it offers unlimited calls and texts, Netflix Basic (or Standard if you’re on a family plan), Apple TV Plus, and “unlimited” data, with up to 50GB of broadband-quality data. After that, your connection slows to a crawl at 600Kbps. If you…

