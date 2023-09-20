T-Mobile users say other people’s account information is appearing in their app

T-Mobile has yet to offer an explanation for the issue. | Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge

There’s some weirdness happening over at T-Mobile this morning. Multiple T-Mobile customers on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit have reported that they’re able to see other users’ account data — including their current credit balance, purchase history, credit card information, and home address — when signing into their own T-Mobile accounts.

Some T-Mobile customers have mentioned seeing information from several other accounts, but the scale of the issue isn’t yet clear. It’s prevalent enough that the T-Mobile subreddit has asked its users to avoid posting any further information for “security reasons.”

T-Mobile has yet to officially acknowledge the concerns or provide an explanation as to what’s causing them. We have reached out for…

Continue reading…