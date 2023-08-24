Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Conan interview turns into a hilariously brutal roast

Admittedly it’s not quite as relentless as the interview the duo did with Jimmy Fallon a while back, but Steve Martin and Martin Short’s interview with Conan O’Brian on his podcast wouldn’t have been complete without a few trademark roasts.

After opening by saying O’Brian looks like “someone freeze-dried Prince Harry”, Short and O’Brian discuss how popular his roasts of O’Brian have been in the past, including the time the host made the fatal mistake of wearing shorts to work during one of Short’s appearances.

“It was absolutely a terrifying sight,” says Short. “Because normally you can’t see where the stilts are attached.”

Notably, the episode was recorded on May 17, well before the SAG-AFTRA strikes.