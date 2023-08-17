Stephen A. Relives Telling Rich Paul To “Get The F-ck Out Of My Face” Over Jordan-LeBron Debate, Social Media Chimes In

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most entertaining men in sports media, but his unfiltered takes are even spicier.
We routinely see Smith spout his genuine opinions on his radio show, and during a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George, he gave a behind-the-scenes story of an interaction with Rich Paul. One of the most influential people in the sports business, Paul is a superstar agent to clients like Anthony Davis, Fred VanVleet, and of course, LeBron James, who’s also one of his closest friends.
"I got [LeBron James] as the 2nd best player in the history of basketball… I said [to Rich Paul] 'you act like that's an insult.' This dude [says] 'it is an insult.'… I said 'get the f*ck out of my face.'"
—Stephen A. Smith
(via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/Nsa13KYB5t
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 15, 2023
Smith has long ranked James as the second-best NBA player of all time, with Michael Jordan reigning supreme, and Paul took offense to it.
“I got him as the second-best player in the history of basketball. I got him ahead of Kareem. I got him behind nobody but Jordan,” Smith said. “I said to Mr. Chirper himself, Rich Paul, ‘You act like that’s an insult.’ This dude [says], ‘It is an insult.’ I said, ‘Get the f—k out of my face,’” Smith recounted.
After that statement, Smith was fed up with Paul caping for LeBron and was ready to end the conversation.
“When you’re going to treat me like I’m disrespecting, by calling him, in the history of a game that started in 1947, disrespecting a man by having him No. 2 all time, you have lost your damn mind,” Smith said. “I’m not talking to you.”
The ESPN pundit goes on to explain a fault of King James is how he deflects when he doesn’t perform well. When he’s on top of the world and dominating the playoffs, he’s quick to tout about being the best. But amid embarrassing losses, he downplays it and talks about his good deeds outside of basketball, like being the best father and role model he can be.
“Damn it, nobody is talking about that, man. You know, good and damn well, we talking about that jump shot where you shot 2 for 10. Stop it. Nobody questions your character. You’re trying to be slick. Can we stick to ball, please?” Smith adds.
You can watch the interview in its entirety below. See how X, formerly known as Twitter, is reacting to the age-old Jordan-LeBron debate.
window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {
setTimeout(function () {
var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];
s.async = true;
s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;
el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);
}, 1000)
});
1.
It's an insult to the history of the game to have him ranked that high https://t.co/sM8YyMJAKK
— Particle Man (@JesseGladsaget) August 15, 2023
2.
I could say the exact same thing to you. You think having Michael Jordan as the 2nd best player in the history of basketball is an insult.
Get off my screen. https://t.co/xgn10a5LLe
— NBA•Fan (@Klutch_23) August 15, 2023
3.
Sources CLOSE to the situation have CONFIRMED: THIS IS CAP @stephenasmith https://t.co/C4wLvkrI9k
— 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) August 15, 2023
4.
It’s always hilarious to see paid Jordan nut huggers complain about Bron having people riding for him. Tim Grover recently said Jordan>Bron cause ppl get robbed for his sneakers, but Rich tripping?nah,they mad cause they never expected a player to reach this level post-Jordan.. https://t.co/9ueT8ownaA
— Hub (@KenHeLive) August 15, 2023
5.
Lebron is not Top 10.
There is no professional individual in any sport that has a losing record in the championship round that is considered the GOAT. https://t.co/aAruY9ZE8b
— 8/24Mambalytics (@el_jefe562) August 15, 2023
6.
Projection is a hellofa drug. Pretty sure this man calls MJ "black Jesus" and says that having him anything other than 1 is "blasphemous".
Also, aint no way he told RP to get tf outta his face. Thats a whole duffle bag of cap https://t.co/kP9VWFnzl4
— NBAStatGuy (@NBAStatGuy_) August 16, 2023
7.
Is this not the same guy who labeled at “BLASPHEMY” and walked off the set of his own show when Scottie Pippen said LeBron is better than MJ? So you’re fine with LeBron being ranked 2nd but MJ 2nd is an insult? https://t.co/Y8IBHYd8fX
— Carlos (@CarlosBerkley) August 16, 2023
8.
i’m not buying it lol https://t.co/0Vd5YBpl9s
— Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) August 16, 2023
9.
Unfiltered Stephen A the most entertaining man in sports. https://t.co/tauUYMPD4x
— Colb (@___Colb___) August 16, 2023
10.
I bet SAS didn’t tell Rich to gtfo of his face lmao he chatting fr tryna dick ride for his Daddy MJ https://t.co/5HDxiskKDI
— ♕𝕕𝕒𝕧𝕠𓅓 (@shpillo_) August 15, 2023
11.
It's an absolute insult to call Bron the second best player of all time 100%. https://t.co/Pm985ZiqfA
— 2 Cold Scorpio (@Ic3Evaa) August 16, 2023
12.
He is now 2 for 2…. I don’t like agreeing with this dude ugh https://t.co/Z4c2svhObz
— .Ivy The ASC (@BIvymusic) August 16, 2023
13.
LMFAOOOO rich Paul is such a groupie https://t.co/Z17IIhEuNj
— Koreem (@RipKoreem_) August 15, 2023
14.
Why Stephen A. look like Kevin Carroll in Paid In Full here lol. https://t.co/aCTuLvhvcS
— Knickanator (@Knickanator_) August 15, 2023
15.
It's at the point I want Stephen A. to leave and ESPN and just stay YouTube Stephen A Podcast. It is much more interesting if wae are being honest https://t.co/vpREsR02wL
— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) August 15, 2023
16.
This is how the LeBron "camp" behaves behind the scenes so now you have an idea of how anybody who is in that camp or works w/ that camp operates whenever they get on ESPN and start spewing complete nonsense BS propaganda. https://t.co/xrApspykFp
— Jim Park (@Sheridanblog) August 15, 2023
17.
Oh this answers a LOT of questions https://t.co/2td4HxUqZu
— Dom2K (@Dom_2k) August 15, 2023
18.
Funniest shit about this people in quotes talking about lebron has shills in media like MJ wasn’t riding with Ahmad Rashad to games and still has mike wilbon carrying his water to this day https://t.co/iHk1Xd9Bsb
— kyle (@knicks_tape99) August 15, 2023
19.
And you want me to believe Lebrons camp doesn’t treat the entire media like this?
And y’all wonder how Curry didn’t win the 2015 FMVP https://t.co/S9XjKV8O9V
— Prep (@PrepTheftAuto) August 15, 2023
The post Stephen A. Relives Telling Rich Paul To “Get The F-ck Out Of My Face” Over Jordan-LeBron Debate, Social Media Chimes In appeared first on Black America Web.