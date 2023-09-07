Steam will soon show which games support PlayStation controllers

The Steam store will soon tell you if a game supports Sony’s DualSense or DualShock controllers. Valve posted an update for developers this week, announcing that the feature would go live in Steam’s store and desktop app starting in October. Valve hints that more controller-friendly features could be on their way to Steam. “This is the first step toward helping players find games that support the most commonly-used PC video game controllers,” the company wrote.

Developers should now see a new questionnaire in Steamworks, Valve’s game creation tools for its ubiquitous digital storefront. The survey lets devs specify whether their game offers full or partial support for Xbox, DualShock and DualSense controllers. Valve says the filters will also display each PlayStation controller’s usage level, helping gamers learn which gamepads people use the most.

Valve

Valve chalks up the decision to rising numbers of players using PlayStation controllers. It says Sony controller usage has grown from 11 percent of sessions in 2018 to 27 percent today. The company adds that, since 2017, over 87 million Steam users have played at least once using a controller. Among that group, 69 percent have used “some version of Xbox controllers,” while the remainder used “a mix of PlayStation controllers, Switch Pro Controllers, and hundreds of other devices.”

