Starfield on GeForce Now is among the best and worst ways to play

Starfield’s New Atlantis. | Image: Bethesda

I’m not ready to upgrade my PC. Would I pay $20 a month to rent one that lives in the cloud? Starfield is the first game that’s actually making me consider the possibility.

Today, Starfield arrived on Nvidia’s GeForce Now, a service that lets you tap into an RTX 4080-equivalent GPU, and I spent a little time benchmarking the hard-to-run game. It absolutely looks and plays better than it did on my aging 1440p desktop, and looks great handheld.

Screenshot by Sean Hollister / The Verge

This reads 56 fps, but I saw as low as 47 fps when turning around at this spot. Click for larger image.

It’s not a silver bullet. I currently have wired gigabit fiber optic internet and live only a few towns over from Nvidia’s…

Continue reading…

