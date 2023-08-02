‘Star Wars: Jedi Survivor’ will be ported to PS4 and Xbox One after all

Earlier this year, EA said that Star Wars: Jedi Survivor would only come out on the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in order to take advantage of the latest tech on those consoles. The developer has now changed its tune, however, announcing in an earnings call that the title will come to PS4 and Xbox One consoles after all, The Verge has reported.

“Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson. Jedi Survivor came out on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 in April, but there’s no firm date for release on the last-gen consoles.

Jedi: Survivor, a direct sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was the headliner in Engadget’s article about disappointing PC ports earlier this year. The problems boiled down to performance, upscaling and other issues — which might make gamers nervous about how it’ll run on the much older Xbox One and PS4 hardware.

