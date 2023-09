Sphero® and STEM It Up Sports Team Up to Present the Ultimate STEM Competition, the Sphero Global Challenge







Sphero and STEM It Up Sports Team Up to Present the Ultimate STEM Competition GREENVILLE,S.C. and DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Collaborating to reach and inspire more students through one-of-a-kind programming and robotics experiences. “Our relationship with STEM It Up…





Source link