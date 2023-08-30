Speedrunning charity event Awesome Games Done Quick returns in January

The annual Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) speedrunning charity gaming event is returning in January. It’s going to be an in-person affair once again, the first time since COVID. It all takes place in Pittsburgh at the Wyndham Hotel from January 14th to the 21st. Despite the change to an in-person format, you’ll be able to stream the festivities via the Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

For the uninitiated, AGDQ is a speedrunning marathon event that runs all day and night throughout the week. AGDQ 2024 will be held in support of the Prevent Cancer Foundation and you’ll be able to quickly donate to the charity on Twitch or via the Games Done Quick website. The event raised over $3.5 million for the foundation back in 2022 and $2.6 million last year. There’s also a sibling event held in the summer that has raised millions of dollars for Doctors Without Borders.

AGDQ 2024 is still months away, so the organizers have yet to issue a list of participants and games. Past years have seen speedrunners take on hundreds of releases, from newer titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to retro-flavored gems like Super Mario Galaxy 2 and Doom. Yes, labeling 2010’s Super Mario Galaxy 2 as retro makes me feel old too, but it is what it is.

Games Done Quick has stated that speedrunners don’t have to head to Pittsburgh to take part, as there will be remote runs available for those unable to travel. The organization is accepting speedrunning submissions from September 1st to the 10th, so start practicing your runs now.

