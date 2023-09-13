SpaceX says Starlink ‘network issue’ has been resolved

Photo by Nilay Patel / The Verge

SpaceX said Tuesday evening that it fixed an outage with Starlink, the company’s satellite internet service. “The network issue has been fully resolved,” the company wrote at 9:39PM ET.

At 8:33PM ET, the company acknowledged the issue and said it was working on a fix. “Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution,” SpaceX wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We appreciate your patience, we’ll share an update once this issue is resolved.”

The network issue has been fully resolved — Starlink (@Starlink) September 13, 2023

Downdetector shows there were around 33,000 user reports of problems. Reports started to spike at about 7:30PM ET.

There have been a handful of threads on the Starlink subreddit…

