Sony’s high-bitrate movie service is now available on PS5 and PS4

Image: Sony

Sony is bringing its own movie streaming service to PlayStation consoles beginning today. Previously known as Bravia Core, the service is being rebranded to Sony Pictures Core as it arrives on the PS5 and PS4. “Once you sign up for Sony Pictures Core, you will be able to buy or rent up to 2,000 movies straight from your console,” Sony’s Evan Stern wrote in a blog post. “At launch, this will include blockbuster hits such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, among others.”

Now, you can rent or buy those movies in any number of places. If you’re wondering why you’d want to use Sony’s service, the answer is video fidelity. As…

