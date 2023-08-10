Title: Social Engineering: The Art of Manipulating Users and How to Defend Against It Introduction: In today’s interconnected and technology-driven world, social engineering has emerged as a major threat to individuals, businesses, and even nations. This deceptive technique, employed by cybercriminals, focuses on manipulating human psychology to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. This article … Read moreSocial Engineering: The Art of Manipulating Users and How to Defend Against It