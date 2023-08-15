close
AFRICAN AMERICAN (E)

Six Degrees Of Clarence Avant: Photos Of The Black Godfather Hanging With Black Hollywood

The recent loss of beloved industry titan Clarence Avant, a politely polarizing figure who was often referred to as “The Black Godfather,” has resulted in a widespread wave of grief that will take some time for many to grasp. Even at the young age of 92 years old, the late Mr. Avant had the exuberance of a man half his age that gave those who loved and respected him a feeling like he’d be in our lives forever.

While he’s unfortunately no longer here in physical form, the many lives he touched throughout Black Hollywood and the world at large are still preserved by way of the photographic memories he left behind.

….and man, did he leave behind a lot!

RELATED: Entertainment Legend And ‘Godfather of Black Music’ Clarence Avant Dies At 92, Social Media Mourns The Cultural Icon

It seemed like there wasn’t a person alive who hadn’t crossed paths with Clarence Avant — Kevin Bacon, who?! — well, at least if you considered yourself a notable figure in the industry. That was made quite clear with the countless celebrity cameos that appeared in his 2019 Netflix documentary, aptly titled The Black Godfather. From Quincy Jones and Jesse Jackson to Snoop Dogg and even forever-favorite President Barack Obama, it was made quite clear that nobody was ever as connected as Clarence was during his prime up until the day of his death. We’re just happy that his honorable reputation in life continues to precede him as his legacy is now discussed posthumously.

 

To remember just some of the handful of famous individuals he touched, we put together a photographic trip down memory lane that shows how Clarence Avant essentially got the nickname of “The Black Godfather.” Through his abundance of friends, fans and colleagues that were lucky enough to cross paths with him, his memory will surely live on forever.

R.I.P. always, Clarence Avant. Check out these photos below that remind us of how The Black Godfather impacted Black Hollywood:

1. Clarence Avant and Dave Chappelle

NETFLIX IS A JOKE PRESENTS - Ted's Brunch

Source:Getty

2. Jay-Z, Jon Platt, Clarence Avant, and H.E.R.

36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

Source:Getty

3. Dionne Warwick, Clarence Avant and Jacqueline Avant

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside

Source:Getty

4. Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean “Diddy” Combs

2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source:Getty

5. Willie Moore Jr. and Clarence Avant

2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Source:Getty

6. Clarence Avant and Smokey Robinson

World Premiere and After Party of Showtime's "HITSVILLE: The MAKING OF MOTOWN"

Source:Getty

7. Clarence Avant and Sylvia Rhone

City Of Hope - Sylvia Rhone Spirit Of Life Kickoff Breakfast In Los Angeles

Source:Getty

8. Snoop Dogg and Clarence Avant

Netflix World Premiere Of "THE BLACK GODFATHER

Source:Getty

9. Jacqueline Avant, Queen Latifah and Clarence Avant

Netflix World Premiere Of "THE BLACK GODFATHER

Source:Getty

10. Clarence Avant and Pharrell Williams

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant - Inside

Source:Getty

11. Hill Harper and Clarence Avant

"For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics"Q&A And Book Signing

Source:Getty

12. Quincy Jones and Clarence Avant

Quincy Jones Introduces The Jazz Foundation of America To His Friends in LA

Source:Getty

13. Clarence Avant and Bill Withers

Clarence Avant Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source:Getty

14. Clarence Avant and Jamie Foxx

Clarence Avant Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source:Getty

15. Clarence Avant and Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam

Billboard 2nd Annual Power 100 Cocktail Reception

Source:Getty

16. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Clarence Avant

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source:Getty

17. John Rich, Nicole Avant Sarandos, Sidney Poitier and Clarence Avant

A Celebration Of Tony Bennett And Exploring The Arts

Source:Getty

18. Lisa Leslie, T.D. Jakes, Halle Berry, Clarence Avant and Chaka Khan

BET Honors 2013: Show

Source:Getty

19. Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Clarence Avant

BET Honors 2013: Show

Source:Getty

20. Clarence Avant and T.D. Jakes

BET Honors 2013 - Show

Source:Getty

21. Clarence Avant and Debra L. Lee

2013 Debra Lee Pre BET Honors Cocktails & Dinner

Source:Getty

22. Stan Lathan and Clarence Avant

2013 Debra Lee Pre BET Honors Cocktails & Dinner

Source:Getty

23. Clarence Avant and L.A. Reid

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2012 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Richard Branson - Roaming Inside

Source:Getty

24. Ryan Seacrest, Jerry Inzerillo, Randy Jackson, Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Edward Steiner and Clarence Avant

One & Only Resorts Holds an Exclusive Preview of One&Only Palmilla and Its New Restaurant C by Charlie Trotter

Source:Getty

25. Clarence Avant, Bill Clinton and Berry Gordy

Sheryl Crow Presents Bill Clinton with Humanitarian of the Year Award at the T.J. Martell Foundation Gala - Inside

Source:Getty

26. Clarence Avant, Chris Tucker and Eddie Murphy

Black Enterprise Top 50 Hollywood Power Brokers List Party - Inside

Source:Getty

27. Ken Sunshine, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Clarence Avant

National Action Network's Dream Keepers Awards Honoring Clarence Avant, Ken Sunshine & Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Source:Getty

28. Clarence Avant, Sheryl Crow and Berry Gordy

TJ Martell Foundation's 31st Annual Gala - Red Carpet Arrivals and Show

Source:Getty

29. Jeanie Weems, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Clarence Avant

ASCAP 18th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Press Room

Source:Getty

30. Clarence Avant and Cathy Hughes

Clarence Avant & Cathy Hughes

Source:R1

The post Six Degrees Of Clarence Avant: Photos Of The Black Godfather Hanging With Black Hollywood appeared first on Black America Web.



