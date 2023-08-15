Six Degrees Of Clarence Avant: Photos Of The Black Godfather Hanging With Black Hollywood

The recent loss of beloved industry titan Clarence Avant, a politely polarizing figure who was often referred to as “The Black Godfather,” has resulted in a widespread wave of grief that will take some time for many to grasp. Even at the young age of 92 years old, the late Mr. Avant had the exuberance of a man half his age that gave those who loved and respected him a feeling like he’d be in our lives forever.
While he’s unfortunately no longer here in physical form, the many lives he touched throughout Black Hollywood and the world at large are still preserved by way of the photographic memories he left behind.
….and man, did he leave behind a lot!
It seemed like there wasn’t a person alive who hadn’t crossed paths with Clarence Avant — Kevin Bacon, who?! — well, at least if you considered yourself a notable figure in the industry. That was made quite clear with the countless celebrity cameos that appeared in his 2019 Netflix documentary, aptly titled The Black Godfather. From Quincy Jones and Jesse Jackson to Snoop Dogg and even forever-favorite President Barack Obama, it was made quite clear that nobody was ever as connected as Clarence was during his prime up until the day of his death. We’re just happy that his honorable reputation in life continues to precede him as his legacy is now discussed posthumously.
To remember just some of the handful of famous individuals he touched, we put together a photographic trip down memory lane that shows how Clarence Avant essentially got the nickname of “The Black Godfather.” Through his abundance of friends, fans and colleagues that were lucky enough to cross paths with him, his memory will surely live on forever.
R.I.P. always, Clarence Avant. Check out these photos below that remind us of how The Black Godfather impacted Black Hollywood:
1. Clarence Avant and Dave Chappelle
Source:Getty
2. Jay-Z, Jon Platt, Clarence Avant, and H.E.R.
Source:Getty
3. Dionne Warwick, Clarence Avant and Jacqueline Avant
Source:Getty
4. Jay-Z, Clarence Avant and Sean “Diddy” Combs
Source:Getty
5. Willie Moore Jr. and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
6. Clarence Avant and Smokey Robinson
Source:Getty
7. Clarence Avant and Sylvia Rhone
Source:Getty
8. Snoop Dogg and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
9. Jacqueline Avant, Queen Latifah and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
10. Clarence Avant and Pharrell Williams
Source:Getty
11. Hill Harper and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
12. Quincy Jones and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
13. Clarence Avant and Bill Withers
Source:Getty
14. Clarence Avant and Jamie Foxx
Source:Getty
15. Clarence Avant and Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam
Source:Getty
16. Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
17. John Rich, Nicole Avant Sarandos, Sidney Poitier and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
18. Lisa Leslie, T.D. Jakes, Halle Berry, Clarence Avant and Chaka Khan
Source:Getty
19. Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
20. Clarence Avant and T.D. Jakes
Source:Getty
21. Clarence Avant and Debra L. Lee
Source:Getty
22. Stan Lathan and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
23. Clarence Avant and L.A. Reid
Source:Getty
24. Ryan Seacrest, Jerry Inzerillo, Randy Jackson, Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Edward Steiner and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
25. Clarence Avant, Bill Clinton and Berry Gordy
Source:Getty
26. Clarence Avant, Chris Tucker and Eddie Murphy
Source:Getty
27. Ken Sunshine, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
28. Clarence Avant, Sheryl Crow and Berry Gordy
Source:Getty
29. Jeanie Weems, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and Clarence Avant
Source:Getty
30. Clarence Avant and Cathy Hughes
Source:R1
The post Six Degrees Of Clarence Avant: Photos Of The Black Godfather Hanging With Black Hollywood appeared first on Black America Web.