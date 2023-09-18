Singtel Launches Flexible Home Insurance Plan with Great Eastern

Singaporean telecom conglomerate Singtel has partnered with Great Eastern to launch a flexible home and contents insurance plan. Customers need to be an existing Singtel broadband subscriber to qualify for the plan.

The Singtel Home Protect Flexi is an enhancement of Singtel’s home insurance offering, Singtel Home Protect, which is currently available with a one or two-year commitment.

Priced at S$8 a month, the insurance continues to provide homeowners with the same comprehensive coverage for various types of residential housing, of up to S$80,000 for household content and renovations, and up to S$500,000 for personal liability.

As the plan is tied to the customer’s Singtel broadband subscription, it will be automatically updated with a new address if the customer moves.

This is a no-contract plan that gives customers the ability to cancel anytime, should they no longer need the coverage.

The plan is available now at all Singtel shops, Singtel’s website or customer care hotline 1688.

Gilbert Chuah, Head of Financial and Lifestyle Services, Singtel said,

“We continually harness our wealth of insights as Singapore’s largest broadband provider to bring more convenience and flexibility to our customers.

Our new Home Protect Flexi, for instance, eliminates the hassle of address updates for our home protection insurance customers when they relocate, providing seamless home protection that adapts to their evolving needs.”

Jimmy Tong, Managing Director, General and Group Insurance, Great Eastern said,

“Our new plan in collaboration with Singtel provides ease of portability and uninterrupted coverage for homeowners in the event they re-locate, or allows for termination at any time with no lock in period.

By eliminating these traditional constraints, we are able to provide greater flexibility and value for our customers.”