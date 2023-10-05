Sheffield opens new Medical Diagnostics Centre within Canon Medical Arena

Sheffield has opened a new carbon-neutral built community arena with multi-purpose sports facility and integrated Medical Diagnostic Centre.

The construction of the arena has been carbon offset with support from CO2Balance and the delivery of wind turbines in India, in turn creating carbon credits.

Located on Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, Canon Medical Arena, formerly known as ‘Park Community Arena’, was built in collaboration with PCA Ltd (PCA), Sheffield Sharks and The LivingCare Group. Situated within the new 5000m² arena, the Medical Diagnostic Centre aims to bring better healthcare to the local community with closer-to-home appointments, as well as serving the wider South Yorkshire region, improving access to health screening and disease prevention to those that need it most. The centre is operated by The LivingCare Group and features advanced Canon Medical imaging systems including AI-assisted CT and MRI scanners, ultrasound and digital X-ray, fluoroscopy, plus consulting rooms and a minor surgery operating theatre.

Sheffield is a city that faces considerable challenges on outcomes such as life expectancy, healthy life expectancy, educational attainment, unemployment, and housing. Currently the difference in life expectancy between the best and worst off in Sheffield is 20 years, or 25 years for women, and it is estimated that 20% of deaths per annum in the city could be prevented by removing the direct cause factors of obesity, physical inactivity, and environmental pollution. The combination of the Medical Diagnostic Centre within a community sporting and events arena, operated by PCA, not only improves the availability of healthcare to address these inequalities, but expands community access to affordable sports, education, and wellbeing facilities to help people lead healthier lifestyles, and increase physical activity, supporting a preventative approach to healthcare.

The initiative also aligns with national health strategies to create ‘one-stop-shops’ for healthcare checks, scans, and tests away from hospitals to help provide additional capacity for imaging procedures and relieve waiting list backlogs associated with the COVID-era.

Mark Hitchman, managing director of Canon Medical Systems UK, said: “There are areas of inequality in the UK where wellness is still determined by socio-economic group or postcode – and this is something that needs to be addressed urgently. With Canon’s long links to charitable causes, academic partnerships, health research and development organisations in South Yorkshire, the city of Sheffield is an obvious choice to build this first-of-a kind catalyst for societal change.

“The opening of the Canon Medical Arena brings the provision of healthcare and wellbeing closer to the Sheffield community, as well as supporting the NHS’ preventative aims to screen, detect, and diagnose earlier and, in doing so, aid faster rehabilitation and improve life opportunities. Identifying some conditions or diseases early can enable the prescription of lifestyle shifts, such as diet and exercise, before invasive, complicated, and costly hospital interventions are required.”

Helen White, managing director of The LivingCare Group, added: “We are looking forward to providing an agile and flexible approach to meet the changing requirements of the NHS in Sheffield and are delighted to be using leading-edge Canon Medical diagnostic imaging systems to achieve this. Our aim is to provide outstanding diagnostic healthcare to our patients, whilst also creating jobs and supporting the training of healthcare workforces of the future. The Canon Medical Arena, and LivingCare’s part within it, is a place that we want the city to be proud of.’’