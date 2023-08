Sharknado, Which Is Somehow 10 Years Old, Is Getting a Theatrical Re-Release

Sharknado—the knowingly goofy horror comedy about a tornado that dumps hungry ocean predators all over Los Angeles—turns 10 this year. Though it started off as a made-for-TV affair, it eventually transcended that label to become a full-fledged pop-culture phenomenon, and it’s marking its birthday with a special…

Read more…